Broadway Advocacy Coalition Plans Three-Day Forum On Industry Racism

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a group founded by theater producers and actors to promote the use of the arts for social change, will host a three-day online forum June 10-12 to examine and discuss racism within the Broadway industry.

The event, titled Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again, is planned, organizers say, as a “forum for the Broadway community to heal, listen, and hold itself accountable to its history of white supremacy while moving towards becoming an anti-racist and equitable space.”

The forum is designed for all workers in the theater industry, including, according to its website, “actors, stage managers, producers, ushers, marketing interns, industry vets, recent theater grads, from New York and beyond.”

Founded by producers Jacquelyn Bell and Cameron J. Ross, and actors Amber Iman, Britton Smith, Christian Dante White and Tina‘s Adrienne Warren, the Coalition staged its inaugural event in 2016: Broadway for Black Lives Matter featured such Broadway artists as Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, India.Arie and Jeanine Tesori, and policy experts and activists. Subsequent events and partnerships included projects with Columbia Law School , and, most recently, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues.

Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again will include three 90-minute sessions, as follows:

DAY 1: A Day of Healing

Wednesday, June 10th 5pm – 6:30pm ET

BLACK OUT – This day is intended as a safe space for black industry members to share their experiences with racism, gain resources for self care, and identify the tools of unlearning the effects of systematic oppression. DAY 1 is intended for black industry members only.

DAY 2: A Day of Listening

Thursday, June 11th 5pm – 6:30pm ET

This day is a space to center the experiences of black industry professionals, while challenging white allies to bear witness and reflect on what it means to dismantle implicit bias as it relates to institutional, structural, interpersonal and internalized racism.

DAY 3: A Day of Accountability

Friday, June 12th 5pm – 6:30pm ET

This day is a space to begin examining accountability within the Broadway industry – rooted in its history of individual and systemic racism. This is a time to collectively manifest an anti-racist theatrical landscape, while exploring the steps towards realizing that dream.