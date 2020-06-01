UPDATE JUNE 1: Nick Cordero is receiving steroid treatments to reduce inflammation in his body, the Broadway actor’s wife Amanda Kloots reports on Instagram. “We’re at a point where we’ve sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we’re just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good,” Kloots said Sunday in an Instagram Story video.

Earlier in the weekend, Kloots posted, “It’s day 60 and I miss him more than ever.”

In Sunday’s video, Kloots said, in part, “I know it’s been a while and partly that is because we’ve just been in a little bit of a standstill…we’re just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day.”

UPDATE May 25: Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots on Monday provided a new update on the Broadway actor’s condition as he continues to battle the fallout from COVID-19.

Related Story 'The Normal Heart' Director Ryan Murphy Praises Larry Kramer As 'The Most Important Gay Activist Of All Time", Reveals They'd Planned Broadway Collaboration

“Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram story. “They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

Kloots had shared information about the infection last week, saying that it had caused Cordero’s health to temporarily go “downhill.”

PREVIOUS May 24: Broadway star Nick Cordero’s has had a positive uptick in his health as he continues to battle coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, issued a positive report late on Friday after some discouraging words on earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram her husband is “fighting.”

“He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day. It is exactly what we need.

“Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY!’ she added. “Thanks be to God.”

The positive update comes after Amanda revealed on Thursday that Nick’s progress had taken a “step forward’ after saying that he had been going “downhill” earlier this week. “I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” Kloots said. “So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours.” The 41-year-old Cordero, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai medical center in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being placed in a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking from the coma on May 12.

Kloots’ Instagram updates on her husband’s condition has garnered national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily briefings.