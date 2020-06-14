UPDATE, JUNE 14: Nick Cordero is not a candidate for a lung transplant, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Kloots that the 41-year-old Cordero has received a second round of exosomes treatment into his system.

“We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn’t the prettiest, unfortunately,” Kloots said.

“(Cordero’s doctor) told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick’s chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger,” she said. “He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don’t give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture.”

Though lung transplants have been performed on some COVID-19 patients, Cordero is not a candidate. “Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t think Nick could handle or survive a lung transplant,” she said. “So, that isn’t on the table for Nick at the moment.”

She added: “However, one day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick. But right now, not a possibility. He just wouldn’t survive. He’s just too weak.”

UPDATE, JUNE 6: Actor Nick Cordero has begun a stem cell treatment to aid in his long battle with COVID-19.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, posted the latest news on Instagram. “This could be really great. Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees, there’s hardly ever any guarantees. But I’m just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps 1%, right? Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him.”

“I’m super excited about it and I can’t wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick’s lungs and get him any better. So finger’s crossed. That’s the new news.” UPDATE June 3: Nick Cordero has gotten “slightly, slightly better every day” despite the odds, says wife Amanda Kloots in her latest Instagram update on the Broadway actor’s COVID-19 battle.

Kloots, a Los Angeles-based fitness trainer, also reveals that she’s been told “a couple of times” by doctors “that he won’t make it.”

“I’ve been told to say goodbye,” she writes. “I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith…Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle.”

Last weekend, Kloots disclosed that Cordero was undergoing steroid treatments to reduce inflammation.

The 41-year-old Cordero, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai medical center in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being placed in a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking from the coma on May 12.

UPDATE June 1: Nick Cordero is receiving steroid treatments to reduce inflammation in his body, the Broadway actor’s wife Amanda Kloots reports on Instagram. “We’re at a point where we’ve sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we’re just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good,” Kloots said Sunday in an Instagram Story video.

Earlier in the weekend, Kloots posted, “It’s day 60 and I miss him more than ever.”

In Sunday’s video, Kloots said, in part, “I know it’s been a while and partly that is because we’ve just been in a little bit of a standstill…we’re just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day.”

UPDATE May 25: Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots on Monday provided a new update on the Broadway actor’s condition as he continues to battle the fallout from COVID-19.

“Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram story. “They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

Kloots had shared information about the infection last week, saying that it had caused Cordero’s health to temporarily go “downhill.”

PREVIOUS May 24: Broadway star Nick Cordero’s has had a positive uptick in his health as he continues to battle coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, issued a positive report late on Friday after some discouraging words on earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram her husband is “fighting.”

“He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day. It is exactly what we need.

“Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY!’ she added. “Thanks be to God.”

The positive update comes after Amanda revealed on Thursday that Nick’s progress had taken a “step forward’ after saying that he had been going “downhill” earlier this week. “I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” Kloots said. “So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours.”

Kloots’ Instagram updates on her husband’s condition has garnered national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily briefings.