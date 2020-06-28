UPDATE, JUNE 28: Amanda Kloots was upbeat on the condition of her husband, Nick Cordero, in her latest Instagram story. The actor has been struggling with complications of COVID-19.

Kloots, reporting after a visit to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday, said Nick “Had a better week this week than last, which is great.”

“He started off the morning with some blood pressure issues. But by the time I left, his blood pressure medication was decreased in half and it seems like he’s doing really great again, so that is good.” .

Kloots also admitted in her post that she hates leaving Nick, who had his first in-room visit with his wife just a short time ago. But she draws inspiration from a classic film. “Sometimes leaving is just so hard, but I put on the Karate Kid, a movie that we love,” said Kloots, noting that she applies the film’s themes of struggle, inspiration, strength, growth and redemption to Cordero’s medical battles. “We hope for a better day and continued strength and stability for tomorrow,” she said. UPDATE, JUNE 25: COVID-19 stricken actor Nick Cordero communicates mostly with his eyes, and occasionally moves his jaw, according to wife Amanda Kloots.

In her latest update on the actor’s battle with the virus, Kloots admitted, “Nick is profoundly weak,” and said his recovery would take “a long time.”

Cordero has spent 85 days in the hospital with COVID-19 complications. “He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no,’ said Kloots in an Instagram post. “When he is alert he can also move his jaw.”

Kloots has been doing what she described as “passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet.”

“He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable.”

Kloots also said she is trying to stay positive against these overwhelming problems. “I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not would Nick would want me to to do. That is not my personality.” UPDATE, JUNE 19: After 79 days apart, Amanda Kloots finally got to spend some in-person time with her husband, Nick Cordero.

Kloots has been kept apart from her husband during his battle with coronavirus complications, but has been posting constant updates on his condition via Instagram. She posted a picture today showing her holding his hand in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Along with the photo, she used the hashtag #Day79 and posted lyrics to Andy Grammer’s Don’t Give Up On Me song.

She also posted a “Hallelujah” GIF over her post.

UPDATE, JUNE 14: Nick Cordero is not a candidate for a lung transplant, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Kloots said that the 41-year-old Cordero has received a second round of exosomes treatment into his system.

“We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn’t the prettiest, unfortunately,” Kloots said.

“(Cordero’s doctor) told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick’s chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger,” she said. “He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don’t give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture.”

Though lung transplants have been performed on some COVID-19 patients, Cordero is not a candidate. “Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t think Nick could handle or survive a lung transplant,” she said. “So, that isn’t on the table for Nick at the moment.”

She added: “However, one day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick. But right now, not a possibility. He just wouldn’t survive. He’s just too weak.”

UPDATE, JUNE 6: Actor Nick Cordero has begun a stem cell treatment to aid in his long battle with COVID-19.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, posted the latest news on Instagram. “This could be really great. Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees, there’s hardly ever any guarantees. But I’m just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps 1%, right? Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him.”

“I’m super excited about it and I can’t wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick’s lungs and get him any better. So finger’s crossed. That’s the new news.” UPDATE June 3: Nick Cordero has gotten “slightly, slightly better every day” despite the odds, says wife Amanda Kloots in her latest Instagram update on the Broadway actor’s COVID-19 battle.

Kloots, a Los Angeles-based fitness trainer, also reveals that she’s been told “a couple of times” by doctors “that he won’t make it.”

“I’ve been told to say goodbye,” she writes. “I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith…Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle.”

Last weekend, Kloots disclosed that Cordero was undergoing steroid treatments to reduce inflammation.

The 41-year-old Cordero, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai medical center in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being placed in a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking from the coma on May 12.

UPDATE June 1: Nick Cordero is receiving steroid treatments to reduce inflammation in his body, the Broadway actor’s wife Amanda Kloots reports on Instagram. “We’re at a point where we’ve sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we’re just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good,” Kloots said Sunday in an Instagram Story video.

Earlier in the weekend, Kloots posted, “It’s day 60 and I miss him more than ever.”

In Sunday’s video, Kloots said, in part, “I know it’s been a while and partly that is because we’ve just been in a little bit of a standstill…we’re just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day.”

UPDATE May 25: Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots on Monday provided a new update on the Broadway actor’s condition as he continues to battle the fallout from COVID-19.

“Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram story. “They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

Kloots had shared information about the infection last week, saying that it had caused Cordero’s health to temporarily go “downhill.”

PREVIOUS May 24: Broadway star Nick Cordero’s has had a positive uptick in his health as he continues to battle coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, issued a positive report late on Friday after some discouraging words on earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram her husband is “fighting.”

“He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day. It is exactly what we need.

“Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY!’ she added. “Thanks be to God.”

The positive update comes after Amanda revealed on Thursday that Nick’s progress had taken a “step forward’ after saying that he had been going “downhill” earlier this week. “I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” Kloots said. “So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back. And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours.”

Kloots’ Instagram updates on her husband’s condition has garnered national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily briefings.