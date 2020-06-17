Ex-WME Commercial Agent Brittany Myers Adams Joins Artists First To Launch Branding Division

EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Myers Adams has joined Artists First as Brand Manager, and will be tasked with building a new branding division while exclusively representing

clients in the branding/endorsement space.

Adams, formerly of WME, will bring over clients including Lena Waithe, Dan Levy,

Cynthia Erivo, and Kevin Smith.

While in WME’s Commercial Department for eight years, Adams focused on comedy and urban music, working with clients including Amy Schumer, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Catherine Reitman, Nicole Byer, Jimmy O. Yang, Roy Wood Jr., Jermaine Fowler, Wiz Khalifa, Macklemore, Roddy Ricch, Nas and Hasan Minhaj, among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a respected management team that shares the same client-first values that I do,” said Adams. “Every artist has a compelling story that deserves to be told and I’m looking forward to bringing those stories to life in this new role.”

Peter Principato, Artists First president and CEO, said, “On behalf of my partners, we are genuinely excited to welcome Brittany to the Artists First family. Her entrepreneurial approach to her business, coupled with her vast relationships, makes

her an ideal addition for our company.”

Artists First, a talent management and production company focused on actors, writers,

directors and producers in film, television and digital media, has a client roster that includes Jordan Peele, Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Paul Walter Hauser, Kate McKinnon, Michael Showalter, John M Chu, Lior Raz, Mitch Hurwitz and Cristela Alonzo, among others. Productions include Central Intelligence, Like A Boss, Keanu, black-ish, Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, The Last OG and Reno 911!

The company recently made an investment into select management and is in partnership and a division of Propagate.