Boots Riley Teases New Series ‘I’m A Virgo’ With Jharrel Jerome To Star

Sorry To Bother You writer-director Boots Riley is teasing details of the new series he’s doing with Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. As we reported in 2018, Riley had inked a script deal with Media Res for a project, whose premise was not revealed, that would be shopped to premium outlets.

Jharrel Jerome Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I have a show about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It’s called I’m A Virgo. Jharrel Jerome is playing the lead. I’m doing this w Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res. We haven’t decided on the network/streamer. It’ll be dark, absurd, hilarious, and important, Riley tweeted Monday, along with an I’m A Virgo key art image with the caption “An Episodic Joy Ride With Boots Riley Starring Jharrel Jerome.” You can see the tweet below.

I’m A Virgo is Riley’s first foray into television and his first project since his 2018 indie hit Sorry To Bother You. The rapper, producer, writer and director is best known for his two-decade span as leader of The Coup, a radical funk/punk/hip-hop band, where he penned six albums, receiving “Pop Album of The Year” by The Washington Post and the Associated Press, and “Hip Hop Album of The Year” by Rolling Stone.

Jerome was a breakout star in 2016 Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight. He then went to star in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us, winning the 2019 Primetime Lead Actor Emmy Award for his portrayal of Korey Wise. He also recently starred in Audience’s Mr. Mercedes.

Ellenberg’s Media Res is behind Apple TV+’s hit series The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Ellenberg executive produces the series, based on his original concept. Media Res also produced HBO’s The Leftovers.