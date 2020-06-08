Bonnie Pointer Dies: Member Of Grammy-Winning The Pointer Sisters Was 69

Bonnie Pointer, a member of Grammy-winning vocal group The Pointer Sisters, died Monday. She was 69. No cause of death was given.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning, her sister and fellow singer Anita Pointer said in a statement to the PA news agency. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie Pointer and her younger sister June co-founded duo The Pointers in 1969. When their sister Anita joined them later that year, they changed their name to The Pointer Sisters. Their oldest sister Ruth joined in 1972, and a year after that, they released their self-titled debut album, which included the hit “Yes We Can Can.”

Bonnie and Anita co-wrote the group’s crossover country hit, “Fairytale”, in 1974, which also became a Top 20 pop hit and won the group their first Grammy for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group, Country. It also received a Grammy nom for Best Country Song. Bonnie left the group in 1977 for a solo career, signing with Motown in 1978. She went on to release “Heaven Must Have Sent You,” which reached No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with three solo albums, including two before retiring from the studio.

Bonnie appeared on Soul Train in 1985, and reunited with her sisters occasionally in the 1990s, such as when the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. She continued to perform into the 2000s.

She also appeared as herself in the 2010 Monte Hellman-directed film The Road To Nowhere.