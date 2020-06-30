BondIt Media Capital & ‘The Great Alaskan Race’ Producer Brian Presley Partner On 5-Picture Slate

Film and content financier BondIt Media Capital is teaming with Brian Presley’s P12 Films to back a slate of five features.

The two companies said the deal would cover original stories and adapted content. P12 produced The Great Alaskan Race, which Presley directed and starred in, set in 1925 and telling the tale of a group of brave mushers who travelled 700 miles to save the small children of an Alaskan town. The producer says it is giving a percentage of distribution fees from the film to five different non-profit organizations.

P12 is now in post on Presley’s second feature, The Orphan Train, set in a post-Civil War time, and is developing a slate of further socially conscious movies.

BondIt’s credits include backing Roland Emmerich’s Midway and Roadside Attraction’s The Peanut Butter Falcon.

“I’m excited about pushing our positive momentum at P12 with Matthew Helderman at BondIt. We have similar interests to bring our slate of high concept, socially conscious content to life,” said Brian Presley, CEO and founder of P12 Films.

“P12 has a track record of producing quality commercially driven content based on meaningful IP – which is frankly a breath of fresh air in the current marketplace” said BondIt chief Matthew Helderman.

The deal was structured by Jay Cohen at The Gersh Agency.