‘Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron’: Cadence13 & Epicleff Media Produce Podcast Series On ‘Aliens’ Director 

EXCLUSIVE: James Cameron’s career is to be the subject of a ten-part podcast biopic series with The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand voicing the role of the Aliens director.

Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron comes from podcast companies Cadence13 and Epicleff Media and will tell the story of how 22-year old Cameron went from being a truck driver to one of the most successful directors of all time.

It comes after Epicleff Media produced Blockbuster: The Story of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, telling the story of how the two made Star Wars and Jaws.

The series will span the period between 1977 to 1997 and will take in from The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, True Lies and Titanic. It will look at how he went from breaking into the business to making the most expensive film of all time.

Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron, which will launch on June 17, is written, narrated and directed by Matt Schrader (Score: A Film Music Documentary), with sound design from Peter Bawiec (Midway). Marquand will be joined by a voice cast that also includes Mojean Aria, Neil Dickson, John Kassir, Jill Remez, Lex Lang, Ray Chase, Jessica Pennington and Robin Atkin Downes.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Cadence13 to explore James Cameron’s uniquely inspiring journey, which has pushed us to innovate in ways never before done on any storytelling format,” said Schrader. “We believe this miniseries represents a breakthrough for what high-production audio storytelling can be, as we tap into critical moments of danger, frustration, fear, pressure, and joy that have shaped the iconic filmmaker.”

“We’re focused on high quality storytelling and production here at C13,” added Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “We are thrilled to partner on such an incredibly creative franchise as Blockbuster, and the talented team behind it.”

Listen to the trailer below: