Blackout Tuesday: ABC To Rerun ‘Black-ish’ Episode About Police Brutality Amid George Floyd Protests

On Blackout Tuesday, a day of reflection for the entertainment industry in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, ABC will be rebroadcasting two signature episodes of comedy Black-ish, ‘Hope’ and ‘Juneteenth’.

‘Hope’ has been hailed as one of the best episodes about race to ever air on television. Taking place almost entirely in the Johnson house, it centers around the youngest twins, Jack and Diane, and how their parents explain to them police brutality against Black people.

It was “inspired by conversations I was having with my own children about the countless examples of systematic oppression happening around them,” Black-ish creator Kenya Barris said today, announcing the reruns. (see his IG post below)

In ‘Hope’, the Johnsons are gathered around the television to await a grand jury’s decision as to whether or not to indict a police officer involved in the latest unarmed black person encounter.

It originally aired in Feb. 2016. “1,562 days later, it breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels just as timely as it did then and eerily prescient to what’s happening to Black people in this country today,” Barris said. (you can watch a pivotal scene from the episode above.)

While ‘Hope’ was widely praised when it came out, another Black-ish episode, which deals with race and police violence, the 2018 ‘Please, baby, Please’ was pulled by ABC at the last minute and has never aired.

The Hamilton-inspired ‘Juneteenth’ takes a closer look into the meeting of the not very well known holiday, which celebrates the day that slavery was officially abolished in Texas on June 19, 1865. (You can watch a musical number below.)

‘Hope’ will air tonight at 8PM, followed by ‘Juneteenth’ at 8:30 PM

In addition to bringing families together “in watching and learning, the real hope is that (the episodes) inspire you to join us in demanding liberty and justice for all — once and for all,” Barris said.