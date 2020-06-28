Disney+ Will Debut ‘Black Is King’, Beyoncé’s New Visual Album, In July – Teaser Video Out

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, in association with Disney+, has issued the teaser video for the visual album Black Is King.

Black is King will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31 and is written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé. View the teaser video here.

Disney

The visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King and arrives shortly after the one year anniversary of that film’s debut.

The voyages of Black families throughout time are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, Black Is King will also offer videos for My Power, Mood 4 Eva, and Brown Skin Girl.