MGM Acquires Additional Foreign Markets For ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

MGM has picked up the remaining offshore territories for Bill & Ted Face the Music from Endeavor Content.

The Orion movie opens on Aug. 14 stateside.

The new deal adds France, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Scandinavia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Hungary, Turkey, Benelux, Bulgaria, Singapore and Romania to MGM’s previous international swath of Germany, Greece, Latin America and the Middle East.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music is the perfect dose of fun and nostalgia and universally relatable in its message to ‘be excellent to each other,’” said MGM International Distribution and Acquisitions head Chris Ottinger. “We’re thrilled to be able to share its core themes of positivity, love and acceptance with even more audiences around the world through this new deal with Endeavor Content.”

The three-quel continues to follow the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch. Dean Parisot directs.