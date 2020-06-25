‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ To Make A Most Excellent Appearance At Comic-Con@Home

Comic-Con@Home is set to bring the most excellent panel to its virtual confab with the cast and filmmakers from the forthcoming Bill & Ted Face The Music. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves who play the titular time traveling band members of Wyld Stallyns are set to appear on the panel alongside actors Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler as well as director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. The panel will be moderated by Kevin Smith. The virtual iteration of San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 23-26.

The movie from Orion Pictures comes over 30 years after the first two installments of the Bill & Ted franchise and continues to follow the adventures of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. The now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with help by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The movie also features Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set to debut on August 14.