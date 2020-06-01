Bill O’Reilly Returns To TV As ‘No Spin News’ On OTT’s The First

More than three years after Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News amid sexual-harassment allegations, the No Spinster is returning to television. Upstart OTT network The First will run his show starting tonight.

No Spin News, the show that has been running on O’Reilly website and on YouTube, now will air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on The First and repeat three hours later. That’s the same slot where The O’Reilly Factor aired on Fox News Channel.

“The success of BillOReilly.com with millions of users will now accelerate with our partnership,” O’Reilly said in the announcement. “The First will create and distribute honest, corporate-free news and commentary which is desperately needed in America.”

Since leaving Fox News in April; 2017 after 21 years, O’Reilly — who was the most-watched host on cable news — has been battling defamation lawsuits, threatening legal action, settling suits and

UTA dropped him as a client in October 2017 — as did his book agency, WME. Around that time, reports surfaced that he was headed for a gig with Sinclair Broadcasting, but the network said in November 2017 that it had “no interest in hiring O’Reilly.”

The First airs 45 hours a week of original content on its app, Pluto TV, Distro TV and YouTube. Other personalities with shows on the network include Dana Loesch, Buck Sexton, Jesse Kelly and Mike Slater.