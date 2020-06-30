Bill Oakley & Josh Weinstein Plot Spin-Off Of Cult Animated Series ‘Mission Hill’

Cult animated series Mission Hill could return for a reboot with creators Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein twenty years after originally airing.

The pair, former exec producers on The Simpsons, are working on bringing the show back with a focus on supporting characters Gus Duncz and Wally Langford.

Oakley posted on a social media that the series is tentatively titled Gus & Wally and the pair are “taking it out to buyers soon”.

The show originally aired on The WB between September 1999 and July 2000 and on Adult Swim in the summer of 2002. It only ran for 13 episodes and was initially cancelled after two episodes due to poor ratings but became a cult classic after repeat airings. Warner Bros Animation is expected to be the studio on the reboot, although Deadline understands that the deal has not closed.

The show followed two brothers Andy French and Kevin French, who did not get along but were forced to move in together. They were voiced by Wallace Langham (The Larry Sanders Show) and Scott Menville (Teen Titans).

However, it was gay couple Gus Duncz, voiced by Nick Jameson, and Wally Langford, voiced by Tom Kenny, that broke out in the subsequent 20 years. Gus was in his 60s and owned a diner in Mission Hill, while Wally was a projectionist in a local art movie house. The show won an award from GLAAD for its positive portrayal of a gay relationship.

Oakley has worked on shows including Futurama, The Cleveland Show and Portlandia, while Weinstein has worked on Futurama, Strange Hill High, Danger Mouse and Gravity Falls. The pair, who wrote classic The Simpsons episode Who Shot Mr Burns?, also both worked with Matt Groening as co-exec producers on his Netflix series Disenchantment.