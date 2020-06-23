Bill Murray and Anne Hathaway are set to star in canine pic Bum’s Rush, for which Rocket Science is launching sales at the Cannes virtual market. CAA reps domestic.

Aaron Schneider (Greyhound) is directing, and Robert Duvall is in talks to join the cast.

C Gaby Mitchell (Blood Diamond) penned the screenplay, which focuses on the relationship between Pearl (Hathaway), a highly skilled custom boot maker who crosses paths with a singular stray dog Bum (to be voiced by Bill Murray). The two highly independent souls find themselves at a serious crossroads, one that will change both their hearts and minds in ways they can hardly imagine. Sarah Green (Loving) will produce with Mitchell and Schneider.

The film is due to shoot on location in Santa Barbara and New Mexico.

“I am so happy to reunite with my Get Low collaborators Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and C Gaby Mitchell and of course delighted to work with Anne Hathaway and Sarah Green,” Schneider said. “It’s a very special project and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Added producers Green and Mitchell: “We are all dog lovers on this team, and now more than ever we appreciate their value in our lives. We are excited to join forces with Rocket Science and CAA to bring this timely story to the world.”

Schneider recently completed the Tom Hanks WWII thriller Greyhound. Schneider’s first feature, 2009’s Get Low, drew praise when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned Schneider the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. His Two Soldiers (2003) won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

Anne Hathaway is repped by CAA and Management 360, David Nochimsom reps Bill Murray. Robert Duvall is repped by UTA. CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead rep Aaron Schneider, Mitchell is repped by Matthew Saver and Sarah Green is repped by Frankfurt Kurnit.