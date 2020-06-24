‘Big Mouth’: Jenny Slate Will Be Replaced By Black Actor As Voice Of Missy On Netflix Animated Series

Big Mouth co-creator, executive producer and star Nick Kroll said Wednesday that the show will recast the voice role of Missy, an biracial character on the Netflix animated series, with a black actress. The role had been voiced by Jenny Slate for the show’s first three seasons.

“We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we are working hard to do better moving forward,” he wrote in a Twitter post from Kroll and fellow series creators Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

The half-hour adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph (Maya & Marty, Bridesmaids), Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. Big Mouth is a Netflix production.