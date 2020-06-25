Beyoncé To Be Honored For Humanitarian Work At BET Awards; Kobe Bryant & Little Richard Tributes Also Set

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at Sunday’s 20th Annual BET Awards, the network said today. The show also will pay tribute to NBC star Kobe Bryant and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard. Lil’ Wayne will pay tribute to Bryant and Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard. The BET Awards airs Sunday from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Beyoncé will be honored for her 2017 BeyGOOD initiative’ Formation Scholars scholarship program for young women “who are unafraid to think outside the box.” That year, she partnered with UNICEF to create ‘BeyGood4Burundi, a multi-year partnership to bring safe water and sanitation to the small, landlocked East African country of Burundi. In 2018 she created the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, following her historic performance at Coachella, which benefited students at eight HBCU colleges and universities.

In response to the pandemic, Beyoncé teamed up with her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative to encourage residents in Houston in Black and brown communities, disproportionately affected by COVID-19, to know their status. She has also donated to support organizations on the ground helping to meet basic health and mental needs in vulnerable communities, affected by the crisis. For Juneteenth, following the release of her latest song, “Black Parade,” Beyoncé announced the creation of BeyGOOD’s Black Business Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small business

The BET Awards also will honor Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice as the 2020 Shine A Light Honorees, which recognizes exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity. Assa Traoré, a French anti-racist activist, has been selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient, which recognizes global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Previously announced celebrities include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, along with leading entertainmenrs Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, and Whoopi Goldberg will reflect on the current state of the community with a spotlight on Social Justice as well as the Network’s 40th anniversary with a special appearance by BET founder Robert L. Johnson.