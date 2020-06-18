‘Betty’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

On the heels of the season one finale on June 5, HBO has picked up a second season of Betty, its comedy series based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 Sundance film Skate Kitchen.

The six-episode Betty is set against the backdrop of New York City. Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film, Betty follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding.

Betty is directed and executive produced by Moselle, along with Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad and produced by Untitled Entertainment.

Season one is available to stream on HBO Go, HBO Now, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners’ platforms.