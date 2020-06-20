‘Better Call Saul’ Stars & Co-Creator On Season 5 Surprises & What’s Next – Contenders TV

If you thought you knew where things were going on Better Call Saul, the most recent season of the Breaking Bad prequel of sorts throws all bets up in the air.

“The mystery at the start of the show was who is Saul Goodman?” Bob Odenkirk said of where the acclaimed AMC series has been and is going. “We met this Jimmy McGill character, we got to know many sides of him and we saw him evolve into Saul,” adds the man who plays attorney McGill and his even more slippery alter ego.

“This year he saw the stakes of that choice,” Odenkirk said of the fifth season of the series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. “He sees that it is life or death, this choice, played the way he played it.”

“Now the mystery is who is Kim?”

Joined by Gould and co-star Rhea Seehorn, who portrays the increasingly steely and surprising Kim Wexle, Odenkirk was speaking today during Deadline’s virtual Contenders Television event. Since its debut in early 2015, BCS has drawn viewers deeper and deeper into the spiral by which the perpetually unlucky McGill has moved closer and closer to suiting up as the Albuquerque drug underworld’s legal fixer that we first met on Breaking Bad.

By his side professionally and personally from almost the beginning has been Seehorn’s often perfectionist and ramrod Wexler. To that, this past season unveiled a very different Kim in a masterful performance.

“I feel lucky that I did not think of this as one giant arc of this mask coming off,” Seehorn said on the panel about the new sides of her character, especially in the later, explosive episodes of the fifth season that ended April 20. “It was for me, filling in the jigsaw puzzle, taking the pieces that are there in these brilliant scripts that have as much loaded in not speaking as speaking,’ she added of threading together Wexler’s backstory and her tendency to clean up messes for Odenkirk’s McGill/Goodman.

“I don’t know where we are going, but I feel very lucky that I was allowed to play it honestly, incrementally a step at a time,” Seehorn said.

“We have a lot of ideas about where Jimmy and Kim are going,” hinted Gould. “There’s some ideas which I am so excited about, but there is also a lot of sadness to where this is going.”

Better Call Saul also stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito. The series is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. The Sony Pictures Television-produced series has a 13-episode Season 6 set to go into production later this year, with plans to air it in 2021.