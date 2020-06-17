Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson & Issa Rae To Star In HBO Quarantine Special ‘Coastal Elites’ From Paul Rudnick & Jay Roach

HBO has set Coastal Elites, a comic satire special centered around five characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic. Bette Midler (Hello Dolly, The Rose), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Sarah Paulson (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Game Change) and Issa Rae (Insecure) star in the special from Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values, In & Out) and Jay Roach (Bombshell, All The Way, Game Change). It’s slated for premiere in September.

From left: Paul Rudnick, Jay Roach Courtesy of HBO

Produced entirely under quarantine, the special, written by Rudnick and directed by Roach, “tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now,” according to HBO.

Exploring our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection during a pandemic, Coastal Elites features a series of confessionals from five main characters, played by Midler, Dever, Levy, Paulson and Rae.

Rudnick and Roach executive produce with Tony winner Jeffrey Seller (Broadway’s Hamilton, In the Heights), Flody Suarez (Rise, 8 Simple Rules), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham (Bombshell).

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” said Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”

A specific air date will be announced in the coming weeks.