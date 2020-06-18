BET Taps Tiffany Lea Williams As EVP Unscripted Programming & Development

ViacomCBS veteran Tiffany Lea Williams, who received her first executive producer credit with BET’s hit reality series College Hill, is returning to the network as EVP, Unscripted Programming and Development. In her new role, Williams will lead all of BET’s Unscripted Programming functions, including Development, Casting and Production for the BET linear channel as well as BET+. She will report to BET President Scott Mills.

“Tiffany has worked within the ViacomCBS family for more than a decade, bringing a wealth of relevant and valuable experience home to BET,” says Mills. “She’ll have a tremendous impact on BET’s programming portfolio. Unscripted is a key pillar of our cross-platform content strategy to deliver the unfiltered authenticity of the black experience to our audiences. Tiffany’s proven track record in delivering hits uniquely positions the BET brand to deliver on its longstanding commitment to be the premier destination for unscripted black content.”

Williams joins BET with nearly two decades of experience developing and managing primetime shows. She previously served as the Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development at MTV, where was instrumental in the development and reinvigoration of primetime series and spinoffs including: Are You the One, Ex on the Beach, Catfish, The Challenge, The Challenge: Champs vs Stars, Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom Young and Pregnant. During her tenure at MTV, she held leadership positions, including Vice President of Unscripted Series Development. Prior to these roles, Williams rose through the production ranks at BET, MTV, VH1, and TV One.

“BET has always been the leading brand for black content, and I am excited to be back as we begin to create the next chapter of the BET brand story,” says Williams. “With BET and BET+, there’s an unparalleled opportunity to tell authentic black stories to a wide-reaching and diverse audience. I’m thrilled to be at the helm to further BET’s commitment to engage, empower and entertain our community.”