BET Sets Season 10 Return Date For Gospel Singing Competition Series ‘Sunday Best’

EXCLUSIVE: BET has set a July premiere date for the Season 10 premiere of its popular gospel singing competition series Sunday Best. The new season will kick off Sunday, July 5 at 8 p.m. on BET.

Grammy-winning music artist Kirk Franklin returns as host for Season 10, along with judges Erica Campbell, Grammy-winning songstress and host of Get Up Mornings; Kelly Price, Grammy-nominated artist & star of BET’s American Soul; and Grammy-nominated & multiple Stellar award-winning artist Jonathan McReynolds.

The first three episodes of season 10 were filmed in-studio with a live audience and band from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Production then halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed a few weeks back.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep the shows judges, contestants and crew safe – new and innovative technology, techniques and artist-generated content were used to complete production of episodes four through eight of season 10 – allowing the audience to join in on weekly praise & worship during the time when America needs it most,” the network said in a statement.

The anticipated tenth season will feature exclusive performances from artists including Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Mali Music, season 9’s winner, Melvin Crispell, III with additional performers set to be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (BET Awards, The New Edition Story), and Dionne Harmon (The Bobby Brown Story, Hip Hop Squares) serve as executive producers of season ten, along with executive producer and showrunner Jeannae Rouzan-Clay (Dear Mama, Black Girls Rock!), and Torrence Glenn (Celebration Of Gospel, Trumpet Awards) is co-executive producer.

Season 10 auditions were previously held earlier this year in Atlanta, GA at The House of Hope. The season 10 winner will receive a recording contract with RCA Inspiration, a cash prize of $50,000 and the title “Sunday Best.”