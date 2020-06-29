BET Awards Soars To 3.7 Million Viewers With First-Ever CBS Simulcast

With its innovative approach of pre-recorded performances, virtual packages and presentations as well as on-point messaging to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement, the BET Awards delivered an impressive ceremony, drawing over 3.7 million total viewers with its simulcast on BET, BET Her and, for the first time ever CBS.

Hosted by stand-up comedian and Insecure star Amanda Seales, the BET Awards celebrated Black culture with an all-star lineup of presenters and performers, taking the top spot among P18-49 when it comes to cable awards show for 2020 broadcast season. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the ceremony has done so.

Now in its 20th year, the live simulcast drew 3.7 million total viewers as it was simulcast on the aforementioned ViacomCBS networks. On BET alone, the awards telecast delivered a 0.6 rating in the demo and 1.6 million viewers while its debut on CBS earned a 0.4 rating in the demo and netted 1.9 million viewers.

“For 20 years, the ‘BET Awards’ has stood as the ultimate celebration of Black Culture on television. With all that is happening in 2020, it was crucial now more-than-ever to deliver an unforgettable show filled with powerful artistry, ingenious innovation, and compelling social commentary,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “We are incredibly grateful to the amazing artists, and our extraordinary Executive Producers, Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins, who partnered to create a celebration, unlike any other, that so powerfully reflects the heart, mind, and soul of Black Culture and Black America at this critical moment in history.”

On the digital side of things, BET Awards generated over 31 million views across BET Digital on the day of the show which is a surge from last year’s celebration. On BET Social, the show generated over 30M views, more than double year over year.