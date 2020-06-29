BET Awards: Public Enemy, Nas, Black Thought, Questlove, YG And Rapsody Team To ‘Fight The Power’

Singer Keedron Bryant kicked off the BET Awards with his stirring anthem “I Just Wanna Live” which was the perfect way to usher in a new rendition of the hip hop classic “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav reunited alongside Jahi from Public Enemy Radio for the tune updated to recognize the current landscape, recognizing the protests and rallies stemming from the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Nina Pop and the countless people from the Black community we have lost due to racism and police brutality.

The new version includes the talents of The Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove as well as Nas, Rapsody and YG providing some lyrical heft to the song originally released in 1989 and featured in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. Over 30 years later, the song continues to remain an anthem for racial injustice. Nas raps “They say a suicide when dead bodies are swinging/Cowards are hunting Black men that’s what I’m seeing.” He later adds, “I’m fighting the power right now/Thanks to you, Flav and PE putting it down/Putting your life on the line so I can rap now” as footage from protests all around the country.

Watch all of them “Fight The Power” in the video above.