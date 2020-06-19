Benjamin Crump And Bron Teaming On Docuseries ‘Homicide Or Justified’

Bron Studios’ non-scripted division Bron Life is partnering with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and his Brooklyn Media to develop and produce Homicide or Justified. The docuseries, hosted by Crump, takes viewers step by step through questionable murder cases like the ones involving George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Aubery, whose families he currently represents.

In In Homicide or Justified, Crump — whose clients have also included the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Nakia Jones — will bring in investigators, family members and celebrities to examine the details of crimes. The result aims to be suspenseful and impactful and will help to give victims the closure that often eludes them. The series has yet to go out to networks.

The new comes as Crump signed today with UTA which will rep him across TV, podcasting, film and speaking opportunities.

“While writing my book Open Season and meeting with both [Aaron J. Gilbert] and [Brenda Gilbert], the owners of Bron, I knew we had to work together,” Crump said. “Based on the film projects alone like The Birth of a Nation, Fences, Queen & Slim, Roman J. Israel Esq and the upcoming story of Fred Hampton, it made complete sense. They were so captivated and incredibly concerned with changing the mind-set regarding Black people rooted and masked in an unequal justice system — as anyone can see, that is incredibly important to me and the world.”

Bron co-founder and president Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher will shepherd the project. Curated By Media manages Crump and oversees day-to-day operations for Brooklyn Media, which Crump launched in 2018 to create scripted narrative content for film, TV and digital media with a focus on stories of injustice, inequality and civil rights.

“It’s been a privilege to see first-hand the power and action of the remarkable Ben Crump. Our commitment to this project is to make true and lasting change, both in policy and in the mind-set of people. We believe that it is achievable.” Brenda Gilbert said.