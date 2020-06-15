Ben Stiller To Direct Oscar Isaac In Lionsgate’s ‘London’; Eric Roth To Adapt Jo Nesbo Story

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Stiller has been set to direct London, a Lionsgate feature film based on a new short story/high-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo. Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth is adapting, and Oscar Isaac will star.

Stiller is coming off winning a DGA Award for directing the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora.

Stiller, who recently moved to 3 Arts, is also repped by WME.