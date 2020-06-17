‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Peter Hunziker Fired Over Racist Post

Bravo has cut ties with Below Deck Mediterranean’s Peter Hunziker over a racist social media post that recently resurfaced.

“Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes,” the network said in a statement.

Hunziker first appeared on Below Deck Med as a deckhand in the current fifth season. Three episodes have aired since its June 1 premiere. The decision was made to sever ties with Hunziker as soon as the post was discovered, according to Bravo. The show is currently is post-production.



Below Deck Mediterranean is part of Bravo’s highly-rated Below Deck franchise, which also includes the Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht series.

Hunziker’s firing comes a week after Bravo cut ties with four cast members on its reality series Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were terminated last week over past racially insensitive comments.