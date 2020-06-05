Bella Thorne Crime Thriller Feature ‘Infamous’ Will Bow In Dozens Of Drive-Ins

Not only are drive-ins making a comeback as the nation seeks movie-viewing alternatives in the slow recovery from the pandemic, but they’re actually taking a chance on films.

Vertical Entertainment will bow the Bella Thorne action-crime thriller Infamous in close to three dozen drive-ins on the east coast, in the midwest and the south. The film will also be available in digital virtual cinemas, all starting on Friday, June 12.

The pic was written and directed by Joshua Caldwell. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Arianne Fraser of Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Highland is repping foreign sales on Infamous.

Vertical Entertainment

Thorne plays Arielle, a young woman who lives in a small Florida town, stuck in a diner job. Arielle has always wanted more: fame, popularity and admiration. But when she falls for a recently paroled young criminal named Dean, she drags him back into a life of danger, learning that posting their criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to viral fame. They embark on a dangerous adventure together that leads to robbery, cop chases, and murder.

Pic also stars Jake Manley (Midway, A Dog’s Journey), and Amber Riley (Glee, Straight Outta Compton). Pic is produced by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment alongside Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson of Lucidity Entertainment and Scott Levenson in association with Vertical Entertainment, Beer Money Worldwide and El Ride Productions. Thor Bradwell is producer. Sanghani also financed Infamous via his financing arm SSS Film Capital.