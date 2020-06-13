Beijing Cancels Plans To Reopen Movie Theaters, Nixes Sports Events After New COVID-19 Cases Emerge

Beijing health officials are pulling back from plans to widen the reopening of businesses in the city, including movie theaters, according to a China news website.

Supchina.com reports that three new coronavirus cases in the past two days have spooked authorities, causing them to reinstitute social distancing rules and reverse decisions on reopening businesses. As a result, indoor entertainment venues, including movie theaters and karaoke rooms, will remain closed until further notice.

Likewise, all sporting events are on hold, and schools that were to reopen Monday will no longer welcome back students.

Six wholesale markets visited by the afflicated patients were also ordered closed, and group meals in restaurants are banned.

The new cases first appeared on Thursday after no new cases for nearly two months. One patient, described as a 52-year-old man, didn’t leave the city and wasn’t in recent contact with anyone who had traveled overseas. He checked into a hospital on Wednesday with a fever.