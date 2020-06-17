‘Becky’ Distributor Quiver Picks Up Romantic Drama ‘Endless’

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution, which has been raking in dough from the drive-in release of its Kevin James genre movie Becky recently, has acquired North American rights to the romantic drama Endless starring Alexandra Shipp (X-Men franchise), Nicholas Hamilton (It, Captain Fantastic), Famke Janssen (X-Men and Taken franchise) and DeRon Horton (Dear White People, Roman J. Israel, Esq.).

Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Shipp) and Chris (Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect.

Gabriela Bacher of Film House Germany’s Summerstorm Entertainment produced alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Films and Sean Finegan of Hyper Media Ventures. Also producing is Canadian partner Kevin DeWalt of Minds Eye Entertainment who brought Calgary-based investment fund manager Invico Capital Corporation on board through one of their privately managed funds, the Invico Diversified Income Fund. M2 MediaPost introduced Twickenham Studios to the production and provided post production financing.

“We are thrilled to be working with the talented team behind Endless,” said Quiver co-president Berry Meyerowitz. “The film beautifully captures the incredible chemistry between Alexandra and Nicholas, supported by wonderful performances of Famke as Chris’ mother and DeRon as his best friend on the Other Side, and we are excited to share this story with their many fans.”

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers and Quiver’s Larry Greenberg. Radiant Films International is overseeing foreign sales.