BBC Studios To Keep Some Freelancers On Furlough Until August

Top Gear
BBC

BBC Studios has extended its use of the British government’s furlough scheme for fixed-term contract and PAYE freelancers until the end of August.

The production arm started making use of the scheme — which pays 80% of a individuals’ salary up to £2,500 a month — in April. Around 600 freelancers were furloughed after 70 of its shows were shut down by coronavirus.

The number of freelancers making use of the job retention scheme will reduce over the coming weeks as productions restart. Top Gear and soap opera EastEnders are among the shows heading back to work.

