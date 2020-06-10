‘Batwoman’ Showrunner On Kate Kane’s Fate After Recasting: “We’ll Never Erase Her”

The CW’s Batwoman will feature a new lead character, currently referred to as Ryan Wilder, who will succeed Kate Kane following the recent exit of star Ruby Rose.

The news has triggered speculation how Kate Kane will be written off, including a rumor that she is being killed off, which has been getting traction online.

Batwoman creator/executive producer/showrunner Caroline Dries today took to Twitter to dispel the rumor, affirm the show’s commitment to honoring Kate Keen and tease a Season 3 mystery involving her fate.

“As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I’m well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope and I have no interest in participating in it,” Dries wrote. “My comments about recasting Batwoman have launched a storm of rumors and misinformation and I wanted to clarify something. Like you, I love Kate Kane – she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two. I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.”

It is unclear whether Ryan is a newly created character or a code name for an existing DC character. In a conversation with Julie Plec streamed by the ATX TV Festival over the weekend, Dries indicated that it may be a new creation.

“I’m inventing a whole new character who in her past was inspired by Batwoman, so she will take on the mantle and is completely maybe not the right person at the time to be doing it, so that’s what makes it fun.”

Dries also discussed why the show’s team opted to go with a new character vs. a straight recasting of Kate Kane. Ryan is younger than Kate, and Season 2 will chronicle how she becomes Batwoman.