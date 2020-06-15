Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd’s Daughter Disney Stockholder

George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd is now a Disney stockholder thanks to Barbra Streisand.

Gianna Floyd took to Instagram to thank the Hollywood legend for a gift package that included her new stock portfolio as well as a copy of two Streisand albums including My Name is Barbra from 1965 and Color Me Barbra from 1966.

In addition to Streisand, Gianna Floyd’s newly-created Instagram account has netted over 36,000 followers has received love and support from Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Since the tragic death of her father while in Minneapolis police custody, she has taken to the social media platform to remember her father and speak against police brutality including one post that urged “Stop Killing Our Fathers.”

In addition, a Go Fund Me page was started for Gianna Floyd which has exceeded its goal of $2 million. “Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support,” Gianna and her mother Roxie Washington stated on the page. They also launched a foundation where people can send cards, pictures or gifts.