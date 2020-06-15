Brits Clean Up At Banff’s Rockie Awards As ‘Fleabag’, ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘Gentleman Jack’ Take Honors

Fleabag, Chernobyl and Gentleman Jack were among the winners of Banff’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition.
Brits dominated the virtual event taking home 14 awards, compared to 11 awards for U.S. shows and seven awards for Canadian shows. Last year, U.S. shows picked up nine awards, British shows scored eight awards, Canadian shows grabbed seven awards
It comes as the Banff World Media Festival became a virtual event after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the annual shindig. It was hosted by Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor and Jennifer Whalen of Canadian sketch comedy Baroness von Sketch Show and was streamed live.
The full list of awards, which included 128 nominations from 35 countries, is below.
International Program Competition:
Drama Series: English Language
Gentleman Jack
BBC, HBO, Lookout Point (UK, USA)
Comedy Series: English Language
Fleabag
All3media, BBC Three, Two Brothers Pictures (UK)
Limited Series
Chernobyl
HBO, Sister, Sky Atlantic, The Mighty Mint, Word Games (UK/USA)
Drama Series: Non-English Language
Giri/Haji (Duty/Shame)
BBC Two, Netflix, Sister (Japan/UK)
Comedy Series: Non-English Language
Mytho
ARTE France, Netflix (France)
Children & Youth Fiction Series
Hardball
ABC iview, ABC ME, Australian Children’s Foundation, Northern Pictures (Australia/UK)
Lifestyle Program
Employable Me
Accessible Media Inc., all3media, Thomas Howe Associates (Canada)
Comedy & Variety Program
Baroness von Sketch Show
CBC, Frantic Films (Canada)
Science & Technology Program
Science Fair
Muck Media, National Geographic, Univision (USA)
History & Biography Program
Free Solo
Image Nation, Itinerant Media, Little Monster Films, National Geographic, Parkes+MacDonald (USA)
Docusoap & Docuseries
Who Are You Calling Fat?
BBC, Love Productions (UK)
Sci-Fi & Genre-Based Series
His Dark Materials
Bad Wolf, BBC, HBO (UK/USA)
Podcast of the Year
This Sounds Serious
Castbox, Kelly&Kelly (Canada/USA)
Innovative Producer Award
Wattpad Studios
A+ E Inclusion Award
Winner: Niecy Nash
Canadian Award of Distinction
Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen & Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show)
Francophone Prize
MAMMOUTH 2019
Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content
Baroness von Sketch Show
Grand Jury Prize
Fleabag
