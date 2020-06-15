Brits Clean Up At Banff’s Rockie Awards As ‘Fleabag’, ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘Gentleman Jack’ Take Honors

Fleabag, Chernobyl and Gentleman Jack were among the winners of Banff’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition.

Brits dominated the virtual event taking home 14 awards, compared to 11 awards for U.S. shows and seven awards for Canadian shows. Last year, U.S. shows picked up nine awards, British shows scored eight awards, Canadian shows grabbed seven awards

It comes as the Banff World Media Festival became a virtual event after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the annual shindig. It was hosted by Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor and Jennifer Whalen of Canadian sketch comedy Baroness von Sketch Show and was streamed live.

The full list of awards, which included 128 nominations from 35 countries, is below.

International Program Competition:

Drama Series: English Language

Gentleman Jack

BBC, HBO, Lookout Point (UK, USA)

Comedy Series: English Language

Fleabag

All3media, BBC Three, Two Brothers Pictures (UK)

Limited Series

Chernobyl

HBO, Sister, Sky Atlantic, The Mighty Mint, Word Games (UK/USA)

Drama Series: Non-English Language

Giri/Haji (Duty/Shame)

BBC Two, Netflix, Sister (Japan/UK)

Comedy Series: Non-English Language

Mytho

ARTE France, Netflix (France)

Children & Youth Fiction Series

Hardball

ABC iview, ABC ME, Australian Children’s Foundation, Northern Pictures (Australia/UK)

Lifestyle Program

Employable Me

Accessible Media Inc., all3media, Thomas Howe Associates (Canada)

Comedy & Variety Program

Baroness von Sketch Show

CBC, Frantic Films (Canada)

Science & Technology Program

Science Fair

Muck Media, National Geographic, Univision (USA)

History & Biography Program

Free Solo

Image Nation, Itinerant Media, Little Monster Films, National Geographic, Parkes+MacDonald (USA)

Docusoap & Docuseries

Who Are You Calling Fat?

BBC, Love Productions (UK)

Sci-Fi & Genre-Based Series

His Dark Materials

Bad Wolf, BBC, HBO (UK/USA)

Podcast of the Year

This Sounds Serious

Castbox, Kelly&Kelly (Canada/USA)

Innovative Producer Award

Wattpad Studios

A+ E Inclusion Award

Winner: Niecy Nash

Canadian Award of Distinction

Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen & Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show)

Francophone Prize

MAMMOUTH 2019

Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content

Baroness von Sketch Show

Grand Jury Prize

Fleabag