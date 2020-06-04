BAFTA TV Nominations: ‘Chernobyl’ Leads The Way After Being Recognized In 14 Categories

Chernobyl is leading the pack for this year’s BAFTA TV Awards and BAFTA TV Craft Awards after the Sky and HBO drama scored 14 nominations, including best drama mini-series.

The nuclear disaster drama’s 14 nods mean it is the most-nominated show in BAFTA history alongside Killing Eve last year, which was also recognized in 14 categories. As well as best mini-series, there are individual nominations for Jared Harris as lead actor and Stellan Skarsgård as best supporting actor.

It secured more than double the nominations than the next best-performing show: Netflix drama The Crown. The Left Bank program’s seven nominations include best drama series. Meanwhile, Fleabag and Giri/Haji have six nominations apiece, while there are five nods for His Dark Materials and The Virtues and four for Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy. Sister Pictures scooped 20 nominations in total for Chernobyl and Giri/Haji.

The nominations and awards themselves have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The main BAFTA TV Awards were due to take place on May 17, but will now be held virtually on July 31, with The IT Crowd’s Richard Ayoade hosting. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards are scheduled for July 17.

There were first-time nominations for a number of performers from BAME backgrounds, reflecting BAFTAs efforts to improve the diversity of its awards. Among them were Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa for male performance in a comedy, while Guz Khan and Youssef Kerkour are competing in the same category for Man Like Mobeen and Home respectively. Naomi Ackie is nominated for best supporting actress for The End of the F***ing World and Gbemisola Ikumelo is recognized for her performance in comedy Famalam.

The big winners at the 2019 TV awards were Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose. Killing Eve won best drama, while there were awards for Jodie Comer as best actress and Fiona Shaw for best supporting actress. Benedict Cumberbatch took home the best actor award for Sky/Showtime co-production Patrick Melrose, which also won for best mini-series.

Below are the nominations in full for the main TV Awards:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW – So Television/BBC One

THE LAST LEG – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

THE RANGANATION – Zeppotron/BBC Two

TASKMASTER – Avalon Television/Dave

CURRENT AFFAIRS

GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS (DISPATCHES) – True Vision East/Channel 4

THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN – Nutopia, Livedrop Media, HBO/Channel 4

IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC? (PANORAMA) – BBC/BBC One

UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE) – Hardcash Productions/ITV

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

GENTLEMAN JACK – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One

GIRI/HAJI – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

FRANKIE BOYLE – Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – Zeppotron/BBC Two

GRAHAM NORTON – The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One

LEE MACK – Would I Lie to You – Zeppotron/BBC One

MO GILLIGAN – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GREATEST DANCER – Thames, Syco Entertainment/BBC One

THE RAP GAME UK – Naked TV/BBC Three

STRICTLY COME DANCING – BBC Studios/BBC One

THE VOICE UK – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT – 72 Films/Channel 4

DON’T F**K WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER – Raw TV/Netflix

LEAVING NEVERLAND – Amos Pictures/Channel 4

OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE – Curve Media/BBC One

FEATURES

JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN – Rumpus Media/BBC Two

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING – Owl Power/BBC Two

SNACKMASTERS – Optomen/Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

SARAH KENDALL – Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One

SIAN CLIFFORD – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

EUPHORIA – The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SUCCESSION – HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

UNBELIEVABLE – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix

LEADING ACTOR

CALLUM TURNER – The Capture – Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One

JARED HARRIS – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN GRAHAM – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

TAKEHIRO HIRA – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON – Elizabeth is Missing – STV Productions/BBC One

JODIE COMER – Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

SAMANTHA MORTON – I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4

SURANNE JONES – Gentleman Jack – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One

LIVE EVENT

BLUE PLANET LIVE – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Open University, BBC Learning/BBC One

ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS – ITV News, ITN/ITV

GLASTONBURY 2019 – BBC Studios/BBC Two

OPERATION LIVE – The Garden Productions/Channel 5

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three

JAMIE DEMETRIOU – Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

NCUTI GATWA – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

YOUSSEF KERKOUR – Home – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4

MINI-SERIES

A CONFESSION – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV

CHERNOBYL – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE VICTIM – STV Productions/BBC One

THE VIRTUES – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

NEWS COVERAGE

HONG KONG PROTESTS – Sky News/Sky News

ITV NEWS AT TEN: ELECTION RESULTS – ITV News, ITN/ITV

PRINCE ANDREW & THE EPSTEIN SCANDAL (NEWSNIGHT) – BBC News/BBC Two

VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE: MEN WHO LOST LOVED ONES TO KNIFE CRIME – BBC News/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

HARRY’S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH – Talkback/ITV

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD – Studio Lambert/BBC Two

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK – World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CATASTROPHE – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

FLEABAG – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

STATH LETS FLATS – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

ANYWHERE BUT WESTMINSTER – The Guardian/The Guardian

BRAIN IN GEAR – BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer

SOON GONE: A WINDRUSH CHRONICLE – Douglas Road Productions, The Young Vic/BBC Four

TONI_WITH_AN_I (BORN DIGITAL: FIRST CUTS) – Plimsoll Productions/BBC Four

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE ABUSED – Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5

DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME – Films of Record, Open University/BBC Two

THE FAMILY SECRET – True Vision Yorkshire/Channel 4

THE LAST SURVIVORS – Minnow Films/BBC Two

SINGLE DRAMA

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR – House Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4

ELIZABETH IS MISSING – STV Productions/BBC One

THE LEFT BEHIND – BBC Studios/BBC Three

RESPONSIBLE CHILD – Kudos, 72 Films/BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY – BBC Studios/BBC One

CORONATION STREET – ITV Studios/ITV

EMMERDALE – ITV Studios/ITV

HOLBY CITY – BBC Studios/BBC One

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

8 DAYS: TO THE MOON AND BACK – BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two

SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions, CCTV9/BBC One

THATCHER: A VERY BRITISH REVOLUTION – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two

YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY – Wall to Wall Media/BBC Four

SPORT

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA – ITV Sport/ITV

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL – Sky Sports, Sunset+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports Cricket

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA – Input Media/BBC One

WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL – BBC Sport/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

JOE ABSOLOM – A Confession – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV

JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

STELLAN SKARSGARD – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WILL SHARPE – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELEN BEHAN – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix

JASMINE JOBSON – Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, DreamCrew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix

NAOMI ACKIE – The End of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

CORONATION STREET The Death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV

FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic

GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One

LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Death – World Productions/BBC One

LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Motion Content Group ITV2