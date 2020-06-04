BAFTA TV Nominations: ‘Chernobyl’ Leads The Way After Being Recognized In 14 Categories

Chernobyl is leading the pack for this year’s BAFTA TV Awards and BAFTA TV Craft Awards after the Sky and HBO drama scored 14 nominations, including best drama mini-series.
The nuclear disaster drama’s 14 nods mean it is the most-nominated show in BAFTA history alongside Killing Eve last year, which was also recognized in 14 categories. As well as best mini-series, there are individual nominations for Jared Harris as lead actor and Stellan Skarsgård as best supporting actor.
It secured more than double the nominations than the next best-performing show: Netflix drama The Crown. The Left Bank program’s seven nominations include best drama series. Meanwhile, Fleabag and Giri/Haji have six nominations apiece, while there are five nods for His Dark Materials and The Virtues and four for Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy. Sister Pictures scooped 20 nominations in total for Chernobyl and Giri/Haji.
The nominations and awards themselves have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The main BAFTA TV Awards were due to take place on May 17, but will now be held virtually on July 31, with The IT Crowd’s Richard Ayoade hosting. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards are scheduled for July 17.
There were first-time nominations for a number of performers from BAME backgrounds, reflecting BAFTAs efforts to improve the diversity of its awards. Among them were Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa for male performance in a comedy, while Guz Khan and Youssef Kerkour are competing in the same category for Man Like Mobeen and Home respectively. Naomi Ackie is nominated for best supporting actress for The End of the F***ing World and Gbemisola Ikumelo is recognized for her performance in comedy Famalam.
The big winners at the 2019 TV awards were Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose. Killing Eve won best drama, while there were awards for Jodie Comer as best actress and Fiona Shaw for best supporting actress. Benedict Cumberbatch took home the best actor award for Sky/Showtime co-production Patrick Melrose, which also won for best mini-series.
Below are the nominations in full for the main TV Awards:
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW – So Television/BBC One
THE LAST LEG – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
THE RANGANATION – Zeppotron/BBC Two
TASKMASTER – Avalon Television/Dave
CURRENT AFFAIRS
GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS (DISPATCHES) – True Vision East/Channel 4
THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN – Nutopia, Livedrop Media, HBO/Channel 4
IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC? (PANORAMA) – BBC/BBC One
UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE) – Hardcash Productions/ITV
DRAMA SERIES
THE CROWN – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
GENTLEMAN JACK – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
GIRI/HAJI – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
FRANKIE BOYLE – Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – Zeppotron/BBC Two
GRAHAM NORTON – The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One
LEE MACK – Would I Lie to You – Zeppotron/BBC One
MO GILLIGAN – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GREATEST DANCER – Thames, Syco Entertainment/BBC One
THE RAP GAME UK – Naked TV/BBC Three
STRICTLY COME DANCING – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE VOICE UK – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV
FACTUAL SERIES
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT – 72 Films/Channel 4
DON’T F**K WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER – Raw TV/Netflix
LEAVING NEVERLAND – Amos Pictures/Channel 4
OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE – Curve Media/BBC One
FEATURES
JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN – Rumpus Media/BBC Two
MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING – Owl Power/BBC Two
SNACKMASTERS – Optomen/Channel 4
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
SARAH KENDALL – Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One
SIAN CLIFFORD – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
INTERNATIONAL
EUPHORIA – The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
SUCCESSION – HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
UNBELIEVABLE – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix
WHEN THEY SEE US – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix
LEADING ACTOR
CALLUM TURNER – The Capture – Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One
JARED HARRIS – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
STEPHEN GRAHAM – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
TAKEHIRO HIRA – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENDA JACKSON – Elizabeth is Missing – STV Productions/BBC One
JODIE COMER – Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
SAMANTHA MORTON – I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4
SURANNE JONES – Gentleman Jack – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
LIVE EVENT
BLUE PLANET LIVE – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Open University, BBC Learning/BBC One
ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS – ITV News, ITN/ITV
GLASTONBURY 2019 – BBC Studios/BBC Two
OPERATION LIVE – The Garden Productions/Channel 5
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three
JAMIE DEMETRIOU – Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
NCUTI GATWA – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
YOUSSEF KERKOUR – Home – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4
MINI-SERIES
A CONFESSION – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
CHERNOBYL – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
THE VICTIM – STV Productions/BBC One
THE VIRTUES – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
NEWS COVERAGE
HONG KONG PROTESTS – Sky News/Sky News
ITV NEWS AT TEN: ELECTION RESULTS – ITV News, ITN/ITV
PRINCE ANDREW & THE EPSTEIN SCANDAL (NEWSNIGHT) – BBC News/BBC Two
VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE: MEN WHO LOST LOVED ONES TO KNIFE CRIME – BBC News/BBC Two
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX – Studio Lambert/Channel 4
HARRY’S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH – Talkback/ITV
RACE ACROSS THE WORLD – Studio Lambert/BBC Two
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK – World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three
SCRIPTED COMEDY
CATASTROPHE – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4
DERRY GIRLS – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
FLEABAG – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
STATH LETS FLATS – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
ANYWHERE BUT WESTMINSTER – The Guardian/The Guardian
BRAIN IN GEAR – BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer
SOON GONE: A WINDRUSH CHRONICLE – Douglas Road Productions, The Young Vic/BBC Four
TONI_WITH_AN_I (BORN DIGITAL: FIRST CUTS) – Plimsoll Productions/BBC Four
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
THE ABUSED – Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5
DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME – Films of Record, Open University/BBC Two
THE FAMILY SECRET – True Vision Yorkshire/Channel 4
THE LAST SURVIVORS – Minnow Films/BBC Two
SINGLE DRAMA
BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR – House Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4
ELIZABETH IS MISSING – STV Productions/BBC One
THE LEFT BEHIND – BBC Studios/BBC Three
RESPONSIBLE CHILD – Kudos, 72 Films/BBC Two
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY – BBC Studios/BBC One
CORONATION STREET – ITV Studios/ITV
EMMERDALE – ITV Studios/ITV
HOLBY CITY – BBC Studios/BBC One
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
8 DAYS: TO THE MOON AND BACK – BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two
SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions, CCTV9/BBC One
THATCHER: A VERY BRITISH REVOLUTION – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two
YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY – Wall to Wall Media/BBC Four
SPORT
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA – ITV Sport/ITV
ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL – Sky Sports, Sunset+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports Cricket
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA – Input Media/BBC One
WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL – BBC Sport/BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
JOE ABSOLOM – A Confession – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
STELLAN SKARSGARD – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
WILL SHARPE – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
HELEN BEHAN – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix
JASMINE JOBSON – Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, DreamCrew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
NAOMI ACKIE – The End of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
CORONATION STREET The Death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV
FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic
GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One
LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Death – World Productions/BBC One
LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Motion Content Group ITV2
