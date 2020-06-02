BAFTA Appoints TV Producer Krishnendu Majumdar As Chair

BAFTA has appointed Krishnendu Majumdar, the producer behind the International Emmy-winning series Hoff The Record, as its new chair.

The co-founder of Me + You Productions has been deputy chair for the past year and becomes the first person of color to chair the organization, replacing Dame Pippa Harris.

Majumdar will serve a three-year tenure as chair, having been involved with BAFTA for the past 14 years, serving in a number of roles, including chair of the television committee.

Majumdar said: “It is a tremendous honour to be elected chair of BAFTA and I’m lucky to be following Pippa Harris’ outstanding tenure and I want to pay tribute to the resilient and dynamic leadership that Pippa has shown.

“This year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, working with Pippa, BAFTA’s talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry post-COVID.

“It is vital to ensure that we support people of all backgrounds, races and genders. Diversity and inclusion are crucial for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we will continue to be a leader for real change across our industry.”

Majumdar co-founded Me + You Productions in 2012. The company made David Hasselhoff comedy Hoff The Record for UKTV’s Dave and Dominic Savage drama series I Am for Channel 4.