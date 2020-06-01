Bad Robot, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation Makes 5-Year Pledge Of $10 Million To Anti-Racist Agenda Organizations

Bad Robot re: Bad Robot and Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams Family Foundation just announced in an Instagram post that they will donate $2 million annually over five years, a $10 million total investment to organizations and agendas committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps. The initiative begins with $200,000 donated immediately to Equal Justice Initiative, Black Futures Lab, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Lives Matter L.A. and Community Coalition
Below is the posted pledge.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.