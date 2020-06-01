Click to Skip Ad
Bad Robot, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation Makes 5-Year Pledge Of $10 Million To Anti-Racist Agenda Organizations

Bad Robot re: Bad Robot and Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams Family Foundation just announced in an Instagram post that they will donate $2 million annually over five years, a $10 million total investment to organizations and agendas committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps. The initiative begins with $200,000 donated immediately to Equal Justice Initiative, Black Futures Lab, Know Your Rights Camp, Black Lives Matter L.A. and Community Coalition

Below is the posted pledge.

