Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe To Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing With The Stars has cast its first contestant for next season – former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Bristowe was asked on air during tonight’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! by host Chris Harrison.

“Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars?,” he asked. “I’m shaking. Oh my gosh.” Bristowe replied. “Chris, I feel like I’m going to cry.”

Dancing with the Stars is returning for its 29th season later this year.

It’s not exactly when or how the show, which is produced by BBC Studios, will return given COVID-19. ABC Entertainment boss Karey Burke told Deadline that she thought last season was “resurgent”.

The show is hosted by Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. It is exec produced by Andrew Llinares.