‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’ Nets Nickelodeon Series Order; Holiday Special Set For December

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the living room, Baby Shark is coming back. Nickelodeon has given the official green light to Baby Shark’s Big Show! (working title), an animated series for preschoolers based on the viral video that has more than 5.7 billion YouTube views.

‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’ Nickelodeon

Nick has ordered 26 episodes of the show, to premiere in 2021. Baby Shark’s Big Show! will make its TV debut with a holiday special to air in December before the series launches in the spring, followed by an international rollout.

Executive produced by the Breadwinners duo of Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, the 2D-animated series follows Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, meet new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way. Casting is TBA.

“Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property,” said Ramsey Naito, EVP Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development.

Whitney Ralls serves as co-EP, with Casemiro, Nick’s SVP Preschool, overseeing production.

The series is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the company behind the children’s brand Pinkfong, which created the Baby Shark video. When Nick announced development of the series in June 2019, the clip had a mere 2.87 billion YT views — meaning it has doubled that number in a year.

Note to parents and grands who remember when “doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo” was a reference to the Rolling Stones song: ViacomCBS Consumer Products is handling consumer products licensing for the Baby Shark property worldwide, excluding China, Korea and Southeast Asia.