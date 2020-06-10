Ava DuVernay, Whoopi Goldberg & Others Elected To Motion Picture Academy Board Of Governors

In a compacted election period due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the candidates who have been elected to its Board Of Governors.

Among the six voted in for their first term on the board are Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us) for the directors branch, and co-producer of this year’s Oscar show Lynette Howell Taylor (A Star Is Born) for the producers branch. Other first-timers are Debra Zane for casting directors, Stephen Rivkin for film editors, Linda Flowers in makeup and hairstylists and Rob Bredow for visual effects.

Actors branch governor and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg is among the 10 governors returning to the board for a new three-year term; she was re-elected by her fellow thesps, the branch that had the largest number of contenders this time around with 19 candidates vying for the position. The others re-elected are Mandy Walker (cinematographers), Isis Mussenden (costume designers), Kate Amend (documentary), David Linde (executives), Christina Kounelias (marketing and PR), Charles Bernstein (music), Wynn P. Thomas (production designers), Teri E. Dorman (sound) and Larry Karasewski (writers). Returning after a hiatus is Jon Bloom (short films and feature animation).

AMPAS reports that the results of this election means the number of female board members has increased from 25 to 26 and people of color from 11 to 12, including the three Governors-at-Large.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission.

For a full list of 2019-20 Academy governors, click here.

The Academy’s board is expected to meet Thursday via video conference and will be looking at possible major changes for the 2021 Oscar show. It is widely expected that the current February 28 date will be pushed into March or possibly April due to industry-wide problems posed by the pandemic. Last month, the Academy Board announced major temporary changes in eligibility for the 2020 calendar year including allowing streamers and VOD to compete without the usual seven-day qualifying run due to theaters being closed.