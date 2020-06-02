Australian Camera Crew Attacked By Police On Live TV In Washington; Oz PM Calls For Investigation

Channel 7 News cameraman Tim Myers was punched and hit with a shield and U.S. correspondent Amelia Brace was hit with a truncheon while trying to escape. The police, dressed in riot gear, were removing protesters ahead of a media appearance by President Donald Trump.

The incident was caught on live TV, and the footage was shared on Twitter.

Police outside the WH just repeatedly bashed a cameraman as they pushed back protestors – just now on @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/XyE2sI6I3v — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 1, 2020