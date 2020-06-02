Australian Camera Crew Attacked By Police On Live TV In Washington; Oz PM Calls For Investigation

Channel 7 News cameraman Tim Myers was punched and hit with a shield and U.S. correspondent Amelia Brace was hit with a truncheon while trying to escape. The police, dressed in riot gear, were removing protesters ahead of a media appearance by President Donald Trump.
The incident was caught on live TV, and the footage was shared on Twitter.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has instructed Australia’s embassy in the U.S. to investigate the incident, which comes amid a string of police attacks on media during the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
On Friday, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested by police on live TV. Freelance photographer Linda Tirado was shot in the left eye on the same day while covering the street protests in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, a reporter in Louisville, Ky., was hit by a pepper ball on live TV by an officer who appeared to be aiming at her.