ATX TV Festival Pulls Some Virtual Edition Panels From Weekend Line-Up Including ‘Scrubs’ & ‘Justified’ Reunions, Adds Flashbacks

The ATX Television Festival has removed several panels from its ATX TV…from the Couch virtual fest line-up that gets underway today. Previously announced panels for Scrubs, Justified, Cougar Town, One Day at a Time, Channel Changers and Torchlighters have been canceled, according to a tweet on the fest’s official Twitter account. Panels for One Chicago and The End (about shows that have been recently canceled), also have been removed from the schedule. Fest organizers say they are working to reschedule those panels for later this summer.

A late addition to the lineup is Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular” – a first look and Q&A with panelists John Legend, Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Mike Jackson.

Additionally, the festival will rebroadcast last year’s panels with Phylicia Rashad and the team of David Makes Man and will feature several screenings twice.

Fest co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson announced in April, amid the coronavirus lockdowns, that the annual fest held in Austin, TX, would go forward as a virtual event from June 5-7. It was unclear at the time how the virtual shift would affect the previously announced line-up.