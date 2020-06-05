Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Riverdale’ Creator Addresses Vanessa Morgan’s Diversity Criticism, Promises To “Do Better”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

ATX TV Festival Cancels Virtual Edition Panels, Including ‘Scrubs’ & ‘Justified’ Reunions, Adds Flashbacks

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

ATX TV From The Couch

The ATX Television Festival has removed several panels from its ATX TV…from the Couch virtual fest line-up that gets underway today. Previously announced panels for Scrubs, Justified, Cougar Town, One Day at a Time, Channel Changers and Torchlighters have been canceled, according to a tweet on the fest’s official Twitter account. Panels for One Chicago and The End (about shows that have been recently canceled), also have been removed from the schedule. Fest organizers say they are working to reschedule those panels for later this summer.

A late addition to the lineup is Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular”  a first look and Q&A with panelists John Legend, Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Mike Jackson.

Additionally, the festival will rebroadcast last year’s panels with Phylicia Rashad and the team of David Makes Man and will feature several screenings twice.

Fest co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson announced in April, amid the coronavirus lockdowns, that the annual fest held in Austin, TX, would go forward as a virtual event from June 5-7. It was unclear at the time how the virtual shift would affect the previously announced line-up.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad