ATX Festival Sets Showtime’s ‘The Good Lord Bird’ As Saturday Night Marquee

ATX Television Festival has announced that the first-ever virtual Saturday night marquee event will be a sneak peek and conversation with the team behind Showtime’s upcoming limited series The Good Lord Bird.

Scheduled to debut August 9, Blumhouse Television series stars Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott and Mo Brings Plenty.

The Good Lord Bird is based on James McBride’s 2013 novel and told from the point of view of Onion (Johnson), an enslaved boy, who is part of John Brown’s (Hawke) motley crew of abolitionist soldiers during the time of Bleeding Kansas, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended, but was the instigating event that started the Civil War.

Confirmed panelists include star/executive producer Hawke, author/executive producer McBride, and Johnson.

The Good Lord Bird is joining previously announced Showtime title Outcry, the five-part documentary series which examines the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice in central Texas. Showtime President of Entertainment Jana Winograde will also join “Channel Changers: a Conversation with TV’s Presidents,” a panel conversation with studio, network, and streaming Presidents about the current (and future) state of TV, production, and leadership within the industry.

“It’s fantastic to partner with ATX TV in reigniting the festival circuit, even if it has to originate from the place we experience television the most – our living rooms!” said Winograde. “We are eager, especially now, to connect with audiences wherever they may be, whether that be through our programming or through the great panels at ATX. SHOWTIME has so many exciting things happening, both on screen and behind the scenes, and I look forward to sharing our insights and our content during this unprecedented time.”

The virtual festival will run from June 5-7.

