Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Closes Movie Theaters For At Least A Month

Just one day after Texas and much of California again ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey did the same. He also included waterparks, gyms and movie theaters. Moreover, Ducey indicated that the closures would continue for at least the next month.

Effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight, we are instituting a month-long pause on the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals. This will help relieve stress on our health care system and give time for new transmissions to slow. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

In May, Ducey indicated that Movie theaters could reopen on May 15. But on Monday, with some hospitals in the state nearing 90 percent capacity, he recanted.

“We must be clear-eyed,” Ducey Tweeted. “The next few weeks will be hard. But these steps combined with stepped-up compliance with public health guidance can make a difference, and we’re grateful to Arizonans for their cooperation.”

Ducey also banned events of more than 50 people and implored his constituents to stay home over the Fourth of July weekend.

Effective today, organized events of more than 50 people are prohibited. Arizonans should celebrate the 4th of July responsibly this weekend, including by staying home, avoiding larger gatherings, and wearing a mask if you do go out. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

Arizona has been one of the hardest-hit states in the hard-hit American West. California has been rolling back reopening in critical areas of the state as its rate of test positivity hits 5.5 percent, with 9.0 percent in Los Angeles. Arizona, by comparison, had a 9.6 percent positivity rate as of Monday.

The exhibition biz has been hpummeled financially with theaters closed since March. The summer theatrical release schedule dominoes fell again last week, with Warner Bros. moving Christopher Nolan’s Tenet back again. This time the blockbuster moved from Friday, July 31, to Wednesday, August 12.