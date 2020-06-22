EXCLUSIVE: Arclight Films will handle world sales on Bloody Hell, the horror-thriller from Alister Grierson, whose 2011 pic Sanctum grossed $100M global for Universal.

The new pic is written by Robert Benjamin and is set between Boise, Idaho and Helsinki, Finland, following Rex Coen, played by Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), a man with a mysterious past who flees the country to escape his own personal hell only to arrive somewhere much worse.

Meg Fraser, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, David Hill, and Caleb Enoka are also among the cast. Brett Thornquest and Joshua Paul are producing. Steven Matusko and Robert Benjamin are executive producers. The project was produced in Queensland, Australia with the support of the City of Gold Coast and Screen Queensland.

“A film as original as Bloody Hell doesn’t come along every day. It is wildly fresh and one of the best films of the genre we have ever seen,” said Arclight’s Gary Hamilton, who will be beginning sales efforts at Cannes. “This is not just another horror movie. It’s brilliantly made, expertly acted with a unique story that sets the film apart from all others. The filmmaking team’s elevated take on the genre is just terrific and will have audiences jumping in their seats and laughing at the same time. We couldn’t be happier to represent such a fantastic film.”