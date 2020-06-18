EXCLUSIVE: Archstone Entertainment will launch world sales on superhero indie film The Hyperions at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Writer-director Jon McDonald’s previously announced action-comedy sees Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) star as Professor Ruckus Mandelbaum who in 1960 invents the ‘Titan badge’, which gives humans superpowers. He creates an unusual family of superheroes who rise to fame and prestige. But over time the family fractures. By 1979, however, two of the original superheroes go to extraordinary lengths to get their Titan badges back.

Rounding out the cast as Mandelbaum’s superhero students are Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy), Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor), Elaine Tan (Tully), and Alphonso McAuley (Walk Of Shame).

The completed pic was produced by American Millimetre’s Jon McDonald, Justin Bell Productions’ Justin Bell and ReKon Productions’ Jon Michael Kondrath. Physical production was handled by ReKon Productions.

The deal was brokered by ReKon’s Lisha Yakub on behalf of the filmmakers, and Archstone’s President of Worldwide Sales & Development, Jack Sheehan.

Elwes is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment, Mitchell at APA and Brillstein, Buchanan at KMR Talent and Brillstein, Tan at Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment, and McAuley at APA.