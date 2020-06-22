Apple & A24 Team For Julianne Moore Con Artist Feature ‘Sharper’

Apple has landed their second project with Julianne Moore, Sharper, in which the Still Alice Oscar winner will play a con artist in Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Apple will partner with A24 on the feature, which will serve as the studio, as well as Picturestart which is attached as the production company.

Apple scored Sharper, written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, in a competitive situation. Moore will produce Sharper with Bart Freundlich, Gatewood, Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart.

Moore’s upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lisey’s Story reps her first project with Apple. Based on Stephen King’s 2006 bestselling novel, and executive produced by King, Moore and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. TV, Lisey’s Story follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Clive Owen). A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten. Joan Allen is playing Amanda, the oldest of Lisey’s sisters. King wrote every episode of the series and Pablo Larraín is directing.

Sharper follows upcoming Apple-A24 releases as Sofia Coppola’s Bill Murray and Rashida Jones dramedy On the Rocks and Josephine Decker’s The Sky Is Everywhere. Deadline broke the news about Apple acquiring Sony’s Tom Hanks WWII movie Greyhound which is set to premiere on July 10. Apple also has the Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Boys State with A24 as the distribution partner on the film.

Gatewood and Tanaka co-wrote the 2011 Jonah Hill comedy The Sitter and co-created the Amazon action comedy series Comrade Detective starring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as well as the NBC comedy series Animal Practice. Both Gatewood and Tanaka were consulting producers on the NBC comedy series Superstore, and EPs on Showtime’s comedy series Dice.

Moore stars in the upcoming Roadside Attractions feature The Glorias as Gloria Steinem, alongside Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monae and Lulu Wilson. The feature made its world premiere at Sundance in January. Moore also stars in Joe Wright’s upcoming Amy Adams 20th Century Studios drama The Woman in the Window.