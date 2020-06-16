Apple To Co-Produce Israel-Iran Spy Thriller ‘Tehran’

Apple TV+ has come aboard Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran, taking the international rights to the series outside of Israel, where it is being broadcast by Kan 11.

Distributed by Cineflix Rights, the eight-part series features young Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital, which is also her place of birth.

Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world. But when the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist.

Tehran also stars Iron Man actor Shaun Toub and Homeland‘s Navid Negahban, and was created and written by Moshe Zonder, who penned Netflix’s Fauda. Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created the show alongside Zonder, while Omri Shenhar is also a writer. Daniel Syrkin directs the series, which is executive produced by Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz.

Tehran is made by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Production, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.